Denver weather: Afternoon showers expected, highs in the 80s

Thunderstorms began rumbling early Thursday around metro Denver as today's cool down from recent dry conditions and mid- to upper-90s temperatures is being replaced with rain showers and temperatures in the 80s.

Denver is forecast for a 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 p.m., and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect a high of 81 degrees with winds from the north to range from 5 to 14 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 20 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of heavy storms and lightning.

“An active period of afternoon storms and showers will occur through today. Scattered showers and storms moving across the urban corridor early this morning,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“Brief light to moderate rainfall, gusty winds along with cloud to ground lightning can be expected.”

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms continuing through midnight. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a low of around 59 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of around 84 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of around 91 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Expect sunny skies and a high near 96 degrees.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms within the forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 97 degrees.