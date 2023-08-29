Denver weather: Unusually cool on first full day of summer with heat ahead

Denver is forecast for sunny conditions Tuesday and highs in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Expect sunny skies Tuesday and a high of 85 degrees. Light winds from the east is forecast to range from 5 to 18 mph heading into the afternoon.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low bottoming out at 57 degrees. 

Wednesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees. 

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees. 

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees. 

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies otherwise and a high of 91 degrees. 

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.

