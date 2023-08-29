Denver is forecast for sunny conditions Tuesday and highs in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny skies Tuesday and a high of 85 degrees. Light winds from the east is forecast to range from 5 to 18 mph heading into the afternoon.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low bottoming out at 57 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies otherwise and a high of 91 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.