Denver is forecast for a slight chance of late afternoon showers, with highs in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies otherwise and a high of 94 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range between 5 and 11 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 17 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of scattered showers and high winds.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains this afternoon, with a few moving off the foothills in the late afternoon and evening,” the weather service said in its forecast. “Most of the showers will only produce light rain, but wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible.”

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to continue before 7 p.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out around 66 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect a high of 78 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the day. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.