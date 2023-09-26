Denver Weather 9-17-23

Live image of Denver September 17th, 2023. 

 Source: Colorado Department of Public Health

Denver is forecast for sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Expect sunny and hot conditions Tuesday with a high of 85 degrees. A “calm” wind from the northeast is forecast to range from 5 to 8 mph, blowing in toward the afternoon. 

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low bottoming out at 52 degrees. Winds from the northeast are forecast to range between 5 and 10 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Wednesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees. 

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees. 

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees. 

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the day. Expect sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees. 

