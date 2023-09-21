Beautiful sunset viewed from Inspiration Point Park in Denver Photo Credit: Faina Gurevich (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: Faina Gurevich (iStock).

 Faina Gurevich

Denver is forecast for mostly sunny conditions Thursday and highs in the lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday and a high of 82 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 6 to 10 mph in the afternoon. 

Looking ahead into Thursday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low bottoming out at 50 degrees.

Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees. 

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees. 

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees. 

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.

