Denver is forecast for mostly sunny conditions Thursday and highs in the lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday and a high of 82 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 6 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low bottoming out at 50 degrees.

Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.