Denver is forecast for a round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 73 degrees. Winds from the north are forecast to range between 9 and 14 mph, with wind gusts reaching upwards of 22 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and the surrounding area due to the possibility of heavy rainfall causing minor flooding.

“Some of these storms may produce heavy rainfall with up to 2 inches of rain possible,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead to Thursday night, there’s a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect a low of 51 degrees. Breezy conditions will continue into the night with winds from the northwest expected to range from 12 to 17 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the morning. Expect cloudy skies and a high of 65 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.