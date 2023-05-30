Denver is forecast for a slight chance of afternoon showers Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect a clear morning and increasing clouds throughout the day with a high around 82 degrees. A light wind is expected to pass through from the north, ranging from 6 to 11 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 18 mph.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, there’s a 40% chance of showers between 9 and 11 p.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low of around 52 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms towards the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 70% chance of morning showers, mainly between 9 a.m. and noon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 72 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a chance of showers, with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 69 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 69 degrees.

