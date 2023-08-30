Sunny Denver weather

Denver is forecast for hot and sunny conditions Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Expect sunny skies Wednesday with a high of 95 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 5 to 11 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching upwards of 18 mph. 

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low of 61 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees. 

Friday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees. 

Saturday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees. 

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.

