Denver is forecast for hot and sunny conditions Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny skies Wednesday with a high of 95 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 5 to 11 mph in the afternoon, with gusts reaching upwards of 18 mph.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low of 61 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.