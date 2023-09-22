Denver weather: Smoky sunshine with poor air quality continues

Denver skyline haze

Denver is forecast for sunny, hot temps Friday with highs in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Expect sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees on Friday, accompanied by a light fog in the morning. Breezy conditions are forecast to roll through the area with winds from the southwest expected to range from 6 to 16 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 25 mph. 

Looking ahead into Friday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low of 47 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees. 

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees. 

Monday: Sunny skies are in the forecast and a high of 81 degrees. 

Tuesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.