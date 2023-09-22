Denver is forecast for sunny, hot temps Friday with highs in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees on Friday, accompanied by a light fog in the morning. Breezy conditions are forecast to roll through the area with winds from the southwest expected to range from 6 to 16 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 25 mph.

Looking ahead into Friday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low of 47 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.

Monday: Sunny skies are in the forecast and a high of 81 degrees.

Tuesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees.