Denver is forecast for late afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday accompanied by highs in the lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. Winds from the north are forecast to range between 6 and 11 mph, with wind gusts reaching upwards of 18 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of isolated showers and gusty winds.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms through 11 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low of around 51 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.