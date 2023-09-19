Denver is forecast for late afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday accompanied by highs in the lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. Winds from the north are forecast to range between 6 and 11 mph, with wind gusts reaching upwards of 18 mph.
A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the possibility of isolated showers and gusty winds.
Looking ahead into Tuesday night, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms through 11 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low of around 51 degrees.
Scattered showers will develop in the mountains this afternoon producing wind gusts up to 40 mph and light rain. These showers will push into the foothills and eventually the I-25 corridor by this evening becoming isolated. Skies begin to clear tonight. #COwx pic.twitter.com/V43Fnvj4EO— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 19, 2023
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.
Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.
Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees.
Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees.
Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.