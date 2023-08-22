Denver is forecast for another round of hot temps Tuesday with forecasted highs in the upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday and a high of 96 degrees. Light winds from the south are forecast to range from 6 to 11 mph, with wind gusts reaching upwards of 17 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook and heat advisory has been issued for Denver and surrounding areas due to the presence of severely high temps, strong wind gusts, and isolated thunderstorms.

“Temperatures will be similar to yesterday over the plains, with near record highs close to 100 degrees,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy skies and a low of around 66 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.

Friday: There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high of 79 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 80.

Sunday: There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.