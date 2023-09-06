030221-news-futuredrought 3.jpg (copy)

ABOVE: Climate and weather record keeping materials sit on a desk at the Colorado Climate Center’s recording station at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. LEFT: Kira Puntenney-Desmond, left, and David Peterson, right, with Colorado State University check stream gauges in the Poudre Canyon west of Fort Collins in September 2020.

 Forrest Czarnecki

Denver is forecast for hot and dry temps Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect clear conditions and a low of 56 degrees. Winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 6 to 9 mph in the evening.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees.

