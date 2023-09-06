Denver is forecast for hot and dry temps Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Expect sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect clear conditions and a low of 56 degrees. Winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 6 to 9 mph in the evening.
Quiet weather continues with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures today. #COwx pic.twitter.com/pOXH4EkZ9h— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 6, 2023
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.
Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.
Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.
Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees.