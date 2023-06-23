Denver is forecast for some summer-like weather Friday and throughout the weekend, with projected sunny skies and temps in the 80s across the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder

Expect mostly sunny skies Friday and a high near 87 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected to roll through the area, ranging from 10 to 15 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 24 mph.

Looking ahead to Friday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low bottoming out at 52 degrees. Winds are forecast to persist overnight, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees. High winds persist on the radar with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high near 83 degrees. Gusty winds will continue with high winds projected to reach 24 mph.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.

Tuesday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high near 89 degrees.