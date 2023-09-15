Wet weather lingers for the morning around metro Denver, and snow showers in the high country.

Denver residents can expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

It is forecast to be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Snow fell in Colorado's high country Thursday night and Friday morning. Denver Gazette news partner 9News recorded some snow falling early morning Friday at the Johnson and Eisenhower tunnels on Interstate 70 west of Denver.

Snow has fallen twice this week (Sept. 12) in Colorado's mountains, showing signs of autumn's arrival and the up coming winter.

Weekend temperatures and weather around Denver look pleasant and warm, as sunny skies return after Friday's storm system exits in the afternoon.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.