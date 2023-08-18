Denver is forecast for a round of afternoon showers, with another day of severely hot temps in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees. Winds from the southwest are forecast to range between 7 and 14 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 22 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the Denver area due to the possibility of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

“The stronger storms could produce a brief to moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds to around 45 mph,” the weather service said in its forecast. “The showers will gradually diminish towards midnight.”

Looking ahead into Friday night, a 30% chance of rain will continue through 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 65 degrees. Conditions are expected to gradually clear overnight.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 95 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees.

Monday: Expect sunny and hot conditions, with a high of 98 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and a high of 94 degrees