A hailstorm began to hit South Denver on Thursday afternoon, hours after the National Weather Service issued another severe weather alert, warning the public a thunderstorm is coming to Colorado this afternoon, with "baseball-sized" hail likely.

"The storms will hit I-25 corridor between 2-5 p.m., and elsewhere through 9 p.m.," the service's Boulder office said, adding a few hours later, "This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail!"

The NWS also issued a thunderstorm watch for parts of Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming until 9 p.m.

"Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected this afternoon and evening across the I-25 corridor and plains," the NWS said on its Twitter account. "Large hail will again be the main threat, but any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning."

"Stay prepared!" the weather agency added.

"Here we go again," the agency said a few hours later. "With saturated soils and more heavy rain expected, flooding and flash flooding will again be a concern this afternoon and evening."

"Please make sure you have a way to receive warnings, as there will likely be a few severe storms, as well," the agency said.

Seven people were taken to the hospital and 80 to 90 others were treated on-scene when hit by what one person described as "apple-sized" hail during a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on Wednesday night.

The injuries included cuts and broken bones, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Louis Tomlinson, a former member of One Direction, was scheduled to play at the popular live music venue.

WMFR responding to Red Rocks, working with Stadium Medical at this hour. Several people hit by hail and injured at tonight’s concert. The number of potential patients and extent of injuries is not known at this time. pic.twitter.com/OwrguPhJDx — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023

Chris Bianchi, a meteorologist with 9News, said on Twitter that the Red Rocks organization announced a weather delay at 9:14 p.m. — even though the National Weather Service issued a "Severe T-Storm Warning" for the amphitheater at 9:04 p.m.

"If there was a 10-minute gap, that would be completely unacceptable," he wrote.

This is for a later day, but Red Rocks announced at 9:14pm they were in a weather delay. @NWSBoulder issued a Severe T-Storm Warning for the amphitheater at 9:04pm. If there was a 10-minute gap, that would be completely unacceptable. #9wx #COwx https://t.co/qbjWEunJ1O — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) June 22, 2023

A concert goer named Nicole called it the "scariest night of [her] life."

"It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign," she said, adding, "I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely."

Nicole posted a video of the hail on Twitter. The video shows several people running to find shelter, and screams can be heard.

Nicole also thanked the "random guys at Red Rocks who sheltered us in their car during the hail storm after the sign we were hiding under broke."

"Literally saved our lives, if not a serious concussion," she said.