The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Denver and northeast Colorado that will go into effect on Friday, when temperatures are expected to be around 100 degrees.
The last heat advisory issued in Colorado was on Aug. 3, 2008, said Caitlyn Mensch, a metrologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Heat Advisory on Friday for northeast Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/MZ9pqomHSa— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 16, 2022
Mensch said heat advisories were rare in Colorado because of its lack of humidity. But the National Weather Service recently reworked the criteria for the advisory and now focuses on the overall risk to the public, seasonality and length of the forecasted heat.
"When we considered all of those factors, it pushed us to issue the advisory," Mensch said. "This just gives people a heads-up to be careful and take caution tomorrow."
Temperatures across the Front Range on Friday are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s and in some areas could reach 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Denver could see 99-degree heat, which would break a record for June 17, according to the National Weather Service.
In addition to the heat, smoke from fires burning in Arizona and New Mexico is expected to trickle into the state and could make outdoor activities more difficult than normal, Mensch said.
Temperatures will cool down this weekend with highs in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.