The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for much of the Front Range, with forecasters predicting gusts up to 80 mph in some parts of Colorado.
The high wind warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday and ends at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
In Denver, winds were expected to reach 38 mph. And in Estes Park, gusts could top 68 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
In Boulder County, sheriff's deputies will not allow open burning while the high wind warning is in effect and cautioned residents that the high winds could lead to power outages and make travel difficult.