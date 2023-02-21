A winter storm is quickly approaching Colorado and will affect a large swath of the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a multitude of weather events including winter storm warnings, high-wind warnings, blizzard warnings, winter weather advisories and high-wind watches across Colorado.

The eastern San Juan Mountains are under a blizzard warning from 5 p.m., Tuesday until 5 a.m., Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 feet for the higher elevations around Wolf Creek Pass and peaks is forecast, with 6-12 inches for the lower elevations of the Upper Rio Grande Valley. Winds could gust as high as 80 mph.

Further north, a winter storm warning is in effect for mountainous parts of Jackson, Larimer, Grand, and Boulder counties (east of the divide), with forecast snow accumulations of between 8-16 inches and winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

Fort Collins, Estes Park and Loveland are included in the winter storm warning and could potentially receive between 4-8 inches with up to 12 inches in the foothills.

Steamboat Springs and Rabbit Ears Pass could see between 1-2 feet of snow, adding to the already record-breaking snowfall year at Steamboat Ski Resort (336").

Metro Denver and surrounding cities on the eastern plains are under a winter weather advisory from 2 a.m., Wednesday to 8 p.m., Wednesday and forecast to receive between 3-6 inches of snow.

Mountain towns in Summit County and parts of Grand, Park and Jefferson counties are under a high wind warning starting at noon, Tuesday. West winds are forecast to blow between 40 and 50 mph with gusts as high as 75 mph.

After the storm exits Thursday, Colorado will be left with bitter cold temperatures. Anticipate sub-zero overnight lows and highs struggling to get into the lower 20s Thursday afternoon.