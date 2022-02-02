Click or tap here for a list of metro-area closures and delays
--
Update 11:20 a.m.
Nearly 150 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport on Wednesday morning as a massive storm system continued to drop snow across the metro area. Read more here.
Update 10:30 a.m.
More snow is expected in Denver on Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Boulder says the city could receive as much as 3 inches of additional snow through the afternoon.
"A steadier light snow should redevelop later this morning into the afternoon," the weather service said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, traffic is expected to slow until the evening commute.
Update 8:25 a.m.
Some of the latest snowfall totals in the Denver area, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder:
4 miles east of Denver, 11 inches
2 miles east-southeast of Commerce City, 11 inches
4 miles west-northwest of Aurora, 10.5 inches
2 miles south-southwest of Highlands Ranch, 10 inches
3 miles west-northwest of Arvada, 9.2 inches
2 miles south-southeast of Erie, 8.3 inches
2 miles east of Castle Rock, 8 inches
1 mile northwest of Broomfield, 8.4 inches
Update 8 a.m.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Boulder said additional snowfall is expected until Wednesday evening with Denver possibly receiving 2-3 more inches of snow. Boulder could receive could receive 3 more inches of snow, while Castle Rock could get 2 more inches of snow.
"Some uncertainty in these numbers near the Front Range," the weather service tweeted, "but a steadier light snow should redevelop later this morning into the afternoon."
Update 7 a.m.
The Denver International Airport ask travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. It also added to drive with cautious or consider taking RTD A-Line to the airport.
"Expect to spend extra time onboard before takeoff while deicing takes place," the airport said in a tweet.
Check flight status here.
Update 6:23 a.m.
The Colorado General Assembly and Front Range state government offices will be closed today as snow blankets the I-25 corridor, @MGoodland reports.https://t.co/rAVlZ33Lsm— Colorado Politics (@colo_politics) February 2, 2022
Update 6 a.m.
Denver is on crash alert. This means drivers involved in a crash with no injuries, no suspected use of alcohol or drugs and proper drivers license and vehicle information can wait 72 hours to report it at denvergov.org/police.
Update 5:50 a.m.
Douglas County government offices are on a two-hour delay Wednesday.
Update 5:15 a.m.
The U.S. Air Force Academy is closed Wednesday. Classes will be held remotely.
Update 5:14 a.m.
The commercial vehicle chain law is in effect for I-25 between Exit 158 (Baptist Road) and Exit 172 (Upper Lake Gulch Road), according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Update 5:07 a.m.
Most Pikes Peak region schools are closed Wednesday, Click or tap here for a complete list.
--
Several districts across the Denver metro have canceled school on Wednesday due to a snowstorm that could drop between 3 and 13 inches of snow overnight.
Each of the districts cited weather conditions as their reasoning to close schools on Wednesday. As of 6:45 p.m., Denver Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, the Boulder Valley School District, the Cherry Creek School District, Douglas County School District and Jefferson County Public School District were among the districts to cancel school.
Snow began falling across the metro on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring 5 to 9 inches of snow in Denver. Forecasts for the foothills are higher with projections between 6 and 9 inches in Evergreen and 8 to 13 inches in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service.
Along with the largest snowstorm of the season thus far, temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s overnight and into tomorrow.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that motorists should expect longer than normal commutes on Wednesday morning because of the storm.
Officials said their crews will focus their efforts initially on the state's interstates and other major state-tainted roadways with the highest traffic volumes. They'll start focusing their efforts on other roads as the storm subdues, according to a release from the department.
Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said their crews will be working 12-hour shifts beginning at 3 a.m. Wednesday and residential plows will take a single pass down each street to prevent ice ruts.
The snowfall is expected to end Wednesday night. Temperatures will stay in the low 20s with the potential of overnight lows dropping to -3 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Conditions aren't expected to improve until Friday when temperatures will return to the upper 30s.