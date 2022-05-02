Denver recorded 0.46 inches of rain Monday, the most precipitation it has seen in nearly a year.

The last time the city saw this much rain was May 30, 2021, when 0.71 inches fell, said Zach Hiris, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

May is the Denver area's wettest month, with an average of 2.16 inches of rain, he said.

Rainfall in the spring is "critical" to limiting drought conditions, he said, and April was incredibly dry with only 0.06 inches of rainfall.

"Seeing May at least start off with a couple of wet days and a few more wet days on the horizon, that's a good sign," Hiris said. "We really need that to continue as we get into the early summer months, and hopefully that will help limit wildfire danger if we can get a couple wet months in here."

Hiris said the state is finally seeing a favorable storm track it's been hoping for, with some light rain possible Tuesday afternoon in the mountains and up toward Larimer County. On Wednesday night, more scattered showers and even some thunderstorms could come through the metro area.

Tuesday and Wednesday won't be as cold as Monday with highs in the 60s before it starts to dry out and warm up heading into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday, Hiris said.