Red Rocks Amphitheatre is an awe-inspiring site west of Denver to see a concert, but, as an open-air venue, it can be prone to severe weather.

Here are some notable weather events from Red Rocks Amphitheatre's history.

July 11, 1980

Singer Crystal Gayle endured what was regarded as "one of the most torrential downpours in our venue's history," according to Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This was prior to having a covering over the stage to protect performers from the elements. Gayle played solo on a guitar for about 30 minutes while someone held an umbrella over her head.

June 5, 1983

Rock band U2 performed through a heavy rain storm, complete with fog, for a stop on the band's "War" album tour. It was the then up-and-coming band's first video release and received airplay from MTV, boosting the number of the band's fans and the stature of Red Rocks as an epic outdoor amphitheater.

According to the band's Wikipedia page: "The concert was almost cancelled because of the inclement weather, but the band had invested in the filming with Island Records and concert promoter Barry Fey and wished to proceed with the gig." Rolling Stone magazine selected the band's performance of "Sunday Bloody Sunday" as one of the "50 Moments that Changed the History of Rock and Roll."

May 15, 1987

A 20 by 30 foot boulder broke off from Creation Rock and rolled through the amphitheater. "Luckily, nobody was present when it fell," Red Rocks Amphitheatre said. It took 60 days and $225,000 to destroy and remove the boulder.

Aug. 8, 1989

A hailstorm slammed Red Rocks Amphitheater during a Lutheran youth prayer service, sending 130 people to the hospital, according to an Associated Press report. The fast-moving storm struck around 10 p.m., two hours into the event. About 9,000 people were in attendance.

June 5, 2015

Lightning and heavy hail hit Red Rocks during a show by The Motet and Lettuce Funk. Sunny skies turned stormy in a matter of minutes, according to a report by saveredrocks.com. "It was mayhem as 8,000 patrons pushed to get out to their cars amidst icy landslides all around the historic venue," the site wrote. Water rushed down the steps as concert goers fled.

June 13, 2016

Marble-sized hail hit Red Rocks Amphitheatre, delaying a Steely Dan show and causing a deluge of rainwater and hail to flow down the venue's steps, as attendees tried to find shelter, according to 9NEWS. The show resumed a couple of hours later.

March 31, 2023

A wind-whipped wildland fire that started along the hogback south of Interstate 70 forced Red Rocks Amphitheatre to cancel its season-opening show by Dabin, as smoke blanketed the area and raised fears of another Marshall Fire type event.

June 22, 2023

Seven people were taken to the hospital and 80 to 90 others were treated on-scene when hit by what one person described as "apple-sized" hail before a Louis Tomlinson concert, rescue officials said. The injuries included cuts and broken bones, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.