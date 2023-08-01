Severe weather is expected to impact the Front Range again Tuesday night as the National Weather Service in Boulder has issued multiple warnings and advisories across the state. A flood watch is in effect for much of the Front Range until midnight.

Monday’s storms caused delays of several outdoor events including the Rockies’ extra innings win over San Diego and the Colorado Rapids’ Leagues Cup loss to Toluca. The storms also produced several inches of rainfall and flash flooding.

Residents in affected areas across the Front Range can expect similar results Tuesday.

The stormy weather, initially confined to the mountains and foothills, was expected to move into the urban corridor around 4:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms were expected to bring heavy rainfall, hail, and strong winds of up to 60 mph in some areas.

As storms loom Tuesday, Denver International Airport has also been affected; inbound flights are delayed up to an average of 1 hour and 22 minutes. FlightAware.com reports a significant number of delays and cancellations at the airport on Tuesday, with 480 delays and 57 cancellations recorded.

Here's a look at some warnings and advisories issued across the region Tuesday:

Shortly after 5 p.m., Colorado residents in Jamestown, Lyons, Niwot, and surrounding areas were alerted to the possibility of strong winds of up to 40 mph, and penny-sized hail until 5:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted about the special weather statement, urging residents to stay cautious and vigilant during the forecasted period.

Residents in southeast Washington County were warned of the possibility of isolated severe storms. In Adams County, a severe weather alert for thunderstorms, winds of up to 60 mph and quarter sized hail, was also issued until 5:15 p.m.

Earlier, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:43 p.m. for the Buffalo Creek and South Platte areas, valid until 4 p.m. Residents were advised to brace for winds reaching speeds of up to 50 mph and the potential of hail as large as half-dollar size.

Additionally, a flash flood warning has been declared for the foothills along the Jefferson and Douglas County border, including the Pine Creek, Buffalo Creek, and South Platte areas. This warning, in effect until 6:30 p.m., cautions residents about the possibility of flash flooding due to the heavy rainfall.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during severe weather. For updates visit the National Weather Service’s website at https://www.weather.gov/