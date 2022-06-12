Denver International airport DIA dg

Denver International Airport

 Denver Gazette file photo

A small tornado was spotted just north of Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

A National Weather Service meteorologist in Boulder said the tornado was over a field for a short period of time and has since dissipated.

A tornado warning remains in place for parts of Adams and Denver County through 3:15 p.m. today.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.