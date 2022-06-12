A small tornado was spotted just north of Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

A National Weather Service meteorologist in Boulder said the tornado was over a field for a short period of time and has since dissipated.

There is a confirmed landspout tornado that is located just north of the Denver airport and moving northeast. Take shelter if you are in the warned area. #cowx https://t.co/xsKsaIgtmv — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 12, 2022

A tornado warning remains in place for parts of Adams and Denver County through 3:15 p.m. today.