People across Colorado hit the roads and the skies on Christmas Eve as many rushed to get to their holiday destinations before Santa Claus.
But conditions for those traveling by air were much more favorable for the 157,000 travelers who passed through security at Denver International Airport on Friday. Despite hundreds of flights being cancelled across the country due to the omicron variant, only 52 flights were cancelled as of 5:30 p.m., according to FlightAware.
Despite those traveling by air having to wait in security for an extended period of time, many motorists were delayed by slick and dangerous roads that caused accidents and extended closures along many parts of the state's mountainous regions.
Snow continues in the mountains this morning resulting in poor travel conditions from snow covered roads and poor visibility. Expect conditions to continue this afternoon. #COwx pic.twitter.com/XhLdpBjnRX— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 24, 2021
A large storm system dropped substantial amounts of snow just in time for Christmas in Colorado's mountains areas. Because of the fresh snowpack, the Colorado Avalanche Information center posted Avalanche Warnings across most of the state.
#CAICGrandMesa HIGH (4of5) An Avalanche Warning is in effect. Heavy snow and strong winds are creating very dangerous conditions. The most danergous slopes are north through east where winds are building slabs many feet thick. https://t.co/FPYRGk6Uuz pic.twitter.com/ngONayomnz— CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) December 24, 2021
Forecasts predicted the storm would drop as much as 30 inches across the state with most of the high country receiving at least eight inches. As of 5:30 p.m. Crested Butte received the most snow with 20 inches followed by Aspen with a foot and Copper with 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
An Avalanche Warning is in effect. Travel will be DANGEROUS in the mountains and is not recommended. #COwx pic.twitter.com/JU7ecTnySu— Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) December 24, 2021
Friday's storm caused many headaches on the roadways, which included many temporary closures on Interstate 70.
Portions of the roadway at Vail Pass Summit was closed due to a multi-vehicle accident, while the interstate between the East Frisco Exit and Loveland Pass were closed twice due to slick conditions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Rain and snow will continue across E UT and W CO today into Saturday. Snow will be heavy in the mountains, resulting in dangerous driving. pic.twitter.com/tkoEc2vZaq— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) December 24, 2021
Other areas such as the westbound lanes of the interstate at Hanging Lake closed due to a rock slide and both directions of U.S Highway 50 were closed due to an avalanche, officials said.
While the state's mountainous regions are hit with snow, Denver received its first rainfall without snow on Christmas for the first time in 57 years, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service.
Although it wasn't much — 100th of an inch — it was enough to be considered "measurable," said Bob Koopmeiners, a metrologist at the NWS Boulder.
Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop into the mid to lower-30's, but warmer than normal temperatures are expected to continue on Saturday with high's forecasted in the mid-50's with sunny conditions.