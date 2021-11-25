DENVER — On Wednesday morning, excited Denverites took their phones out to record proof that yes, indeed, it can still snow in Denver.

Unfortunately, those tiny little flakes falling from the sky didn't count as it having officially snowed.

No, your eyes didn't deceive you – it did snow in Denver on Wednesday. In fact, it snowed a tiny bit out near Denver International Airport (DIA), home to the city's official climate site.

But, it didn't officially count.

While snowflakes flew across metro area skies, they didn't accumulate at DIA or anywhere across the city. All Denver witnessed on Wednesday, at least in the city proper, was a few flakes fluttering across gray skies.

In order for it to have officially snowed in Denver, at least a tenth of an inch of snow needs to be measured at DIA. Otherwise, it doesn't technically count.

So Denver's snowless all-time streak lives on, despite the fact that there were a few flakes across the city on Wednesday.

The previous late mark for the season's first measurable snow until recent days was Nov. 21, 1934.

