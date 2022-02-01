Several districts across the Denver metro have canceled school on Wednesday due to a snowstorm that could drop between 3 and 13 inches of snow overnight.

Each of the districts cited weather conditions as their reasoning to close schools on Wednesday. As of 6:45 p.m., Adams County School District 14, the Boulder Valley School District, the Cherry Creek School District, Douglas County School District and Jefferson County Public School District were among the districts to cancel school.

Snow began falling across the metro on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring 5 to 9 inches of snow in Denver. Forecasts for the foothills are higher with projections between 6 and 9 inches in Evergreen and 8 to 13 inches in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service.

Along with the largest snowstorm of the season thus far, temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s overnight and into tomorrow.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that motorists should expect longer than normal commutes on Wednesday morning because of the storm.

Officials said their crews will focus their efforts initially on the state's interstates and other major state-tainted roadways with the highest traffic volumes. They'll start focusing their efforts on other roads as the storm subdues, according to a release from the department.

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said their crews will be working 12-hour shifts beginning at 3 a.m. Wednesday and residential plows will take a single pass down each street to prevent ice ruts.

The snowfall is expected to end Wednesday night. Temperatures will stay in the low 20s with the potential of overnight lows dropping to -3 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions aren't expected to improve until Friday when temperatures will return to the upper 30s.