Sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures. are in the forecast on Saturday in Denver and along the Front Range.
High temperatures across the metro area will be near 70 degrees, which is about 10 degrees warmer than Friday in Denver, and 11 degrees higher than the daily average high, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A series of weak storm systems will come into the metro on Sunday. Cloudy conditions will return as there is a 20% chance of rain beginning in the afternoon hours, according to the NWS.
Temperatures will also drop into the upper 50's on Sunday before rising back into the mid-60's on Monday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5-7 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North northwest wind 6-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 5-13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy.