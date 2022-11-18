Snow blanketed Colorado Thursday night and early Friday, closing schools and delaying airline flights.

According to the National Weather Service, DIA saw 2.8 inches of snow from the winter storm, southwest Boulder saw 11 inches, Golden saw 6 inches and East Denver saw 4.8.

The snowstorm caused school closures throughout the Denver area. According to Denver Gazette news partner 9News, over 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado had delayed starts, remote starts or closures due to snow.

Schools with delayed starts included Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools.

Schools that closed Friday included Westminster Public Schools, St. Mary's Academy of Englewood, Rocky Mountain Deaf School and Cherry Hills Christian.

A full list of closures and delays is available at 9News.

Flights out of DIA are also facing delays and cancellations due to snow. On Thursday, FlightAware reported over 1,000 delayed flights and 34 cancelled flights.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, DIA had 208 delays and 11 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Southwest Airlines had a reported 66 delayed flights, accounting for 12% of their total flights, and 5 canceled. Frontier Airlines had a reported 10 delays, 7% of their total, and 5 cancellations. SkyWest had a reported 46 delays, 13% of their total, and one cancelation.

Updated flight delay and cancellation information is on FlightAware's website.

Following the storm, Denver's high is forecast to be 23, according to the NWS. No more snow and warmer temperatures are expected for the weekend.