Kelly Brough got the endorsement of former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and former state legislator Wilma Webb.

Previously, the Webbs endorsed Leslie Herod — who failed to make the June 6 runoff election.

Brough's campaign held a press conference on the announcement at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday. Other people attending included CU Regent Wanda James, Rabbi Steven Foster and Bishop Jerry Demmer.

The press conference was held on the north side of the Park Hill Golf Course, which Brough pledged to buy with city funds if elected mayor.

The Golf Course has been a hot topic during the municipal election season. Denver voters chose to not support the city relinquishing a perpetual conservation easement on the land, which would have allowed property owners Westside Investment Partners to move forward with plans to redevelop the land.

At a rally against the ballot measure in March, Webb spoke at length about the hesitations he had over the redevelopment.

Both Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston have received donations from representatives of Westside. Johnston received a $500 donation from Andy Klein, the businesses' founder. Brough received a roughly $50 donation from a Westside employee.

Brough will return the $50 donation according to published reports.

Last week, former Denver Mayor Frederico Peña endorsed Brough's opponent Johnston.