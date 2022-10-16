Colorado State Patrol troopers closed westbound Interstate 70 at exit 133 in Glenwood Canyon after a tractor-trailer rig crashed, blocked both lanes.
The Eagle division of the Colorado State Patrol alerted drivers of the closure via Twitter at 8:45 a.m. and said to expect a "several hour delay."
Based on pictures shared by the Colorado State Patrol, a tractor trailer partially rolled over and is blocking both lanes. It is unclear at this time what caused the truck to lose control.
No injuries were reported by State Patrol and it is unclear when the road will reopen. Drivers are encouraged to watch maps.CoTrip.org, the state's road condition tracker, for updates.
This story is developing and will be updated throughout Sunday.