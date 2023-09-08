A man was hit and killed Friday morning while trying to cross the US Highway 36 onramp at Sheridan Boulevard, police said.

The Westminster Police Department said the incident happened at 6 a.m. when a truck drove east across Sheridan Boulevard and onto the eastbound onramp where it hit the pedestrian.

The man who was hit was wearing dark clothing, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity.