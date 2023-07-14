A woman is dead after what police believe was a drive-by shooting in Westminster early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of 88th Place, Westminster police said.

Neighbor Josh King, who lives three houses down from the shooting, said he was in the basement when he heard gunfire.

"Shortly after midnight, I heard what sounded like automatic fire, like a short burst, 14-15 pops," King said. "I came running up because my mom sleeps in the living room to make sure she wasn't by the window."

King said he saw a vehicle with no license plates speeding past his house and out of the neighborhood.

When police arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot.

Westminster police officers immediately tried to perform lifesaving measures and the woman was then transported to a local hospital where she died.

Police said there were five adults and five children in the home at the time of the shooting.

"I thought it was fireworks and just the kids joking across the street, so I didn't think anything of it," neighbor Michelle Greewald, who lives across the street, said. It wasn't until she heard police sirens that Greenwald knew the situation was serious.

Bullet casings littered the quiet street Friday morning and bullet holes could be seen in the front of the home, a window and a vehicle parked out front. There were so may bullet casings, police had run out of evidence markers and had begun marking them with folded pieces of notepaper, which had begun to blow away in an early morning breeze.

Neighbor George Shaffer said he was told there were about 50 bullet casings in the street.

Neighbors said police were canvasing the neighborhood asking for doorbell cam footage.

"It's been a house that someone came in and remodeled and then they put it up for an Airbnb so there's just been families in and out and people renting it," Greenwald said.

Neighbors who spoke with The Denver Gazette said they didn't know the family who was currently renting the home. Greenwald said the family was distraught after the shooting.

"It's definitely a tragedy and it's a bummer," King said. "I don't understand."

Authorities gave no details on what led to the shooting but said there will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day while investigators work the case.

The victim's identity will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

"It's a good neighborhood, everybody stays put usually and it's been quiet," Shaffer said after listing off residents who'd lived on the street more than 35 years. "And like everybody always says on the news, nothing like this ever happens on our street."