Two men were sentenced Friday in a street-racing crash that killed 21-year-old Annika Williams, the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney of Colorado said.

According to the DA, Shimpson Huynh, 31, and Adrian Lau, 22, were street racing on Nov. 14, 2021, on Sheridan Boulevard when Huynh’s vehicle struck Williams' vehicle, killing her and her dog.

Huynh and Lau were tried by separate juries earlier this year in Jefferson County District Court.

On Jan. 12, a jury found Lau not guilty of vehicular homicide and guilty of engaging in a speed contest, speeding 20-24 mph over the limit and careless driving. He was sentenced to nine months in jail.

On Feb. 8, a judge sentenced Huynh to the maximum of six years in prison after a jury found him guilty of vehicular homicide-reckless driving, engaging in a speed contest, tampering with physical evidence, careless driving and speeding 40 or more over the limit.

“We hope the imposed sentences affirm that street racing behavior is not tolerated in our community and on our roads,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Petri Beard in a release. “The reckless conduct of racers endangers countless lives, and we extend our gratitude to the juries who served and the Westminster Police Department for their efforts in bringing this case to justice.”

In separate hearings, Huynh and Lau addressed the court, admitting to street racing that night and expressing remorse for their actions.

“I would give up everything to bring her back,” Huynh said, according to the news release.

Family and friends of Williams addressed the court and spoke of a young woman who was a Certified Nursing Assistant and student at CU Boulder with aspirations of becoming a physical therapist.

"Annika was a beautiful soul. A young woman with a heart of gold and her entire life ahead of her. She had goals, dreams, and ambitions," the Williams family said in a statement.

For more on this report on the sentencing of two street racers in the vehicular homicide death of Annika Williams, including the full statement from the Williams' family, visit our news partners at 9NEWS.com.