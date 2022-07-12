One of every five drivers said they drove within two hours of drinking alcohol, a survey by the Colorado Department of Transportation shows.
One in five also drove over the speed limit most or all of the time.
And nearly a third of drivers read messages on their phone – sometimes, often or every time they drove.
These are the results of the 2022 Driver Behavior Survey, which the Colorado Department of Transportation said provides a snapshot of how often people drive impaired or distracted, among other potentially risky habits.
"A number of the behaviors reported by drivers undoubtedly contributed to the rise in traffic fatalities last year. This survey helps CDOT understand what is actually happening on our roads so we can adjust our awareness and outreach efforts accordingly,” Darrell Lingk, CDOT's Office of Transportation Safety Director, said in a statement. "These are personal choices drivers make, and we're asking everyone to be accountable and drive like their lives depend on it."
Out of 5,000 surveys mailed to random addresses, 866 drivers responded to the survey, which comprises 22 questions on a range of subjects, including driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, seat belt usage, speeding, the safety of others and driver’s relationship with CDOT.
More than 70% of Colorado drivers said they drive over the speed limit at least some of the time on main and local highways. This dropped to half of drivers on main city or town roads and to less than a third on neighborhood streets, the survey says.
When it comes to distracted driving, the survey says 62% of drivers said they ate food or drank beverages, while 57% said they selected entertainment on a cellphone, CD player, radio or other device, while 28% reported reading messages on their phone. Also, 17% reported sending messages on their phone.
While 89% of drivers surveyed said they wear their seat belt all the time, seat belt use dropped to 80% when taking a trip within two miles.
When it comes driving under the influence, 74% said they feel safe driving within two hours of having zero or one drink, while 20% feel safe driving after having two drinks. A smaller number – 6% – said they could drive safely after having four or more drinks, 7% said they used cannabis and 3% said they used prescription drugs that might impair driving.