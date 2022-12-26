In July, Denver Police officers shot and injured a suspect and six bystanders in front of the Larimer Beer Hall at 20th and Larimer Streets.
According to police, the suspect pointed a gun at the officers, who fired at the suspect and hit him and six bystanders. All seven shooting victims were taken to the hospital and later released.
The officers involved in the shooting, an example of what police call a "critical incident" involving an officer firing a weapon, were put on administrative leave while the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigated the shooting.
Five months later, as far as the public knows, those officers are still off the streets — along with many others at metro Denver area police departments.
When police officers are involved in shootings or other critical incidents, departments put them on administrative leave per protocol. The word “leave” usually implies staying out of the office, but in the case of Aurora and Denver Police Departments, it has a different meaning.
In the Denver metro area, this year has been a violent one for officer-involved shootings. In the past few months, the Denver Gazette covered at least nine officer-involved shootings in the area.
In October, Aurora Police shot a robbery suspect after a high-speed chase near DIA and a suspect on an RTD train, Boulder Police shot a suspect on University Hill, a Larimer County sheriff shot a suspect with a knife, Louisville Police shot a domestic violence suspect, and Douglas County Police shot car theft suspects.
In November, Lafayette police shot and killed a car theft suspect and Aurora police shot at car theft suspects in a King Soopers parking lot.
Non-enforcement assignment
Following officer-involved shootings, officers are put on administrative leave while a Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigates the case. That team is typically made up of investigators from the local district attorney's office, as well as officers from an area department not involved in the critical incident. The team investigates instances in which an officer-involved shooting results in injury or death. Once the CIRT finishes its investigation, the findings are sent to the District Attorney.
The Aurora Police Department currently has nine officers on limited duty due to officer-involved shootings according to Aurora police Sgt. Faith Goodrich, spokeswoman.
“Limited duty” or “administrative leave” can mean different things in different police departments.
At the Aurora Police Department, this means the officers are in a non-enforcement role, but still working for the department, Goodrich said.
This could mean the officer is assigned to work in records, take desk reports or be assigned to an investigative unit to assist detectives. Though it's probably not an officer's first choice to get other experience this way, it can help build a more diverse law enforcement resume, she said.
Keeping the officer working instead of sending them home can be helpful to prevent them from stewing on the shooting too much, according to Goodrich. While they are in the office, department officials are able to provide them emotional support and keep them included on the team.
“They’re still part of the family,” Goodrich said. “If it’s too traumatic, they may not want to come back, but a lot want to stay involved and be there for the team.”
Goodrich said it’s always case-by-case.
Administrative leave can happen for a variety of reasons, she said. If an officer is criminally charged with a felony, they are placed on administrative leave without pay. If an officer is involved in a shooting or other critical incident, they are placed on administrative leave with pay. In the case that there is an internal investigation that does not involve a felony criminal charge, the officer is placed on administrative leave with pay and the officer is assigned to a non-enforcement assignment.
Having officers on administrative leave doesn't typically negatively affect resources, Goodrich said, since the officers are still completing police duties — albeit non-enforcement.
Taking a tactical pause
The Denver Police Department’s process is similar, but differs in several areas.
Currently, Denver has five officers in what the department calls their “reintegration program,” according to Major Crimes Commander Matt Clark.
Officers are put into this program if they are involved in a critical incident. This includes officers affected by a traumatic incident and those who discharge weapons while on duty, according to Clark.
These officers are given what Clark called “modified assignments.”
“They’re not on leave, we’re not sending them home,” Clark said. “They’re still getting paid and getting all the benefits. Nothing changes in terms of their work classification.”
The program gives the officers a chance to take a “tactical pause,” Clark said, in a structured process that gives them time to get ready to come back and department officials time to decide if they’re ready to come back.
At the DPD, officers involved in critical incidents are assigned to a wellness and resiliency team housed out of the Denver Police Academy, Clark said. Here they have a chance to catch up on training, assist the academy or participate in scenarios for academy recruits.
The officers then go through VirTra training — a virtual reality scenario-based training simulator, monitored by instructors, Clark said. The officers experience scenario-based situations that get increasingly complex.
“It is the instructor’s responsibility to assess the officer’s response to make sure we’re not over-responding, but not under-responding, each of which could require additional training or work with that officer,” Clark said.
The officers then go to the police range for live fire scenarios to get comfortable with a handgun again. Their responses are tested in increasingly difficult scenarios, Clark said.
Here they will discuss the incident that placed them in the program to ensure they understand all facets and “are applying policy and law appropriately,” Clark said.
While this process happens, the department’s resiliency team provides assistance and guidance to the officer — which can include physical recovery, wellness and weight training.
Once they’ve completed the first few weeks with the academy, they transfer to an investigative assignment, Clark said. Typically, the officers in this program are uniformed patrol officers who haven’t been exposed to the investigative side of the agency, Clark said.
Currently, Clark said, they have two officers in the domestic abuse department and one in the child abuse department.
“They’re getting exposure and opportunity and it’s actually been very helpful because that helps them get out of their comfort zones and do some career-pathing,” Clark said.
Back to the district
After four weeks with an investigative unit, they transfer back to their district, where they work with a patrol officer on a two-officer assignments. This gives them time to re-integrate alongside someone on patrol, Clark said.
While the process is structured, there is room for flexibility. If an officer needs extra time to process the incident, “we listen to that,” Clark said.
“We don’t expect the officer to stagnate and sit and wait,” Clark said. “We’re trying to develop the officer and focus on their wellness and make sure they’re whole and ready to come back to the agency and be a patrol officer again.”
Having officers shift from being in the field to being in the reintegration program does have an impact on available resources.
“If (the officers) were responding to calls one day and now we don’t have that individual there to do that the next day, it would have an impact,” Clark said.
When this happens, the department can shift its resources, Clark said. This could mean offering overtime to other officers or moving and reassigning people within the department.
The officers involved in the investigation are either cleared after the CIRT completes its investigation, which happens in most cases, or referred to the District Attorney for charges.