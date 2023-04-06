An Aurora woman who told a neighbor that there were “people inside her walls” was telling the truth.

According to an Aurora police arrest affidavit, Casie Bock helped bury a man she said her boyfriend suffocated to death in concrete underneath the floor of her bedroom closet, and lived with the horror for at least 10 months.

A reporter who visited the Red Sky Condos noted a plastic severed pig's head hanging above the patio of Bock's unit and the windows had been blacked out. Friends of the woman told The Denver Gazette that she claimed to be a witch.

Bock, 29, appeared in an Arapahoe County courtroom handcuffed in an orange jumpsuit after being arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of accessory to murder.

Bock's boyfriend, 38-year-old Haskell Leroy Crawford, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder Thursday morning. He was already incarcerated in Jefferson County on homicide charges in a separate incident.

Bock told police Crawford killed Karl Beaman Jr. last summer by suffocating him with a Walmart bag to “protect their family,” the affidavit said, and that she helped bury Beaman in the crawlspace.

Acting upon a tip from the neighbor informant, Aurora police found a body encased in a crumbling concrete grave in unit C111 of the Red Sky Condos as 14602 E. 2nd Ave., the affidavit reported. Bock lived in that condominium with her two small children and two dogs.

Police made the gruesome discovery during a search of the home Tuesday, according to the arrest affidavit.

The area where the body was hidden was described in the document as having an opening of 3 feet by 3 feet and covered by “two pieces of plywood that were screwed, bolted and taped shut.”

The arrest document noted that Bock told police she was so disturbed by the concrete tomb, she covered it with wood, sealed it and locked it. In their arrest report, upon their initial search, detectives noted the smell of decomposition.

Aurora police were still working to recover the body and said the process may take as long as a week in order to preserve evidence.

In the arrest affidavit, Bock's neighbor told police that she often took care of the woman's children, and that they actually first met because their kids were around the same age and went to school together. Lately, the neighbor said, Bock had been leaving her kids at her house overnight, and had been “very high and upset about people being in her walls.”

Bock was the receptionist at Our Family Tree Service for four years until she was fired a year ago for “not doing her job properly,” arborist Justin Dickmann told The Denver Gazette. Dickmann said that Bock claimed to be a witch.

“When you’re on meth, you can become whatever you want to be,” said Dickmann, who added the fact that she may have been involved with murder surprised him. "She was a good friend. It's sad to see."

In their argument to let Bock out on bail Thursday, her attorneys said that the woman's relationship with Crawford was abusive and that she was deeply affected by Beaman's death.

Crawford is the father of the couple’s two children, aged 6 and 7, who are now living with Bocks’ mother.

The judge denied bail on the basis that he considered Bock a risk to the community. She was given a $150,000 cash surety bond and ordered to refrain from contacting any victims or witnesses in the case.

The trail of the missing Arvada man

Beaman, whose Facebook page listed that he was the project manager for Crawford's construction company, last posted on May 21, 2022.

That's about the same time that Beaman’s mother, Kyla Beaman, noticed her son was not answering his phone and started a Facebook page to help locate him.

Wednesday, Beaman posted "with shaky hands and tear-filled eyes" that her son's body had been found. She asked people to remember Beaman for his "funny and caring nature, and his fierce loyalty to all those he loved."

The last known law enforcement communication with Beaman was June 12, 2022, when Golden police contacted him about the sale of a stolen vehicle, according the affidavit.

Crawford has been in custody in Jefferson County on the separate homicide and has appearances in connection with other cases May 3 and July 3.

Bock’s next court appearance is at 9 a.m. June 11.