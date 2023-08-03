A routine traffic stop ended with the Wheat Ridge Police Department finding thousands of fentanyl pills, authorities said in a Facebook post.

Officers pulled over a driver for failure to come to a stop and an expired temporary tag on Wednesday morning, the police said.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizing of approximately 3,500 Fentanyl pills, 16 grams of Methamphetamine, 7 grams of Cocaine and a small amount of heroin and liquid fentanyl. A loaded .380 handgun was also found, the police said.

The police said the suspect had been deported three times after being arrested for possession of "large amounts of drugs," adding he had two fake IDs — one from Texas and the other from Honduras.

"We are glad to have all of what you see pictured as well as the weapon off the streets of Wheat Ridge," the police said. "You’re a little safer today, thanks to the WRPD graveyard crew."