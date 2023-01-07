A suspect in Thursday night's homicide in Wheat Ridge was taken into custody after a police chase in Indiana Friday morning.

Indiana State Police arrested Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, of North Carolina, on charges of murder, resisting law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless driving.

At 8 p.m. Thursday night, the clerk and owner of a Valero gas station and convenience store at 12300 W. 44th Ave. in Wheat Ridge was shot and killed.

Officials reviewed the store's surveillance system and saw the suspect attack the clerk, shoot him, then flee in a vehicle.

A nationwide BOLO (Bo On the Lookout) was issued to all law enforcement agencies.

At 10:23 a.m. Friday, an Indiana state trooper was patrolling I-76 near Poseyville when he noticed a vehicle speeding. He tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going then lost control after exiting the interstate, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

The vehicle rolled several times and the driver, Chance, was not injured.

According to a vehicle registration inquiry, the vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder, was reported stolen from Wheat Ridge. Upon further investigation, police determined that the vehicle may have been involved in Thursday's homicide, in which Chance was a suspect.

Chance was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail, where he will be held without bond for Colorado authorities.