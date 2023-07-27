A car was stolen in Wheat Ridge with two dogs inside on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The police are asking the public to keep an eye out for both the missing dog and the stolen vehicle.

The car — an Audi A4 with an Arizona license plate BEA1BYA — was stolen from a Circle K gas station at 4885 Kipling Street, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

One of the dogs inside had been found uninjured, but the other, Malachi, remains missing, the police said.

Authorities asked that anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911 and those who see the dog to call the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303-237-2220.