Tamara McTavish and Sarah Galloway had joked about opening a wine bar for around a decade — nearly the duration of their friendship. The idea wasn’t so far-fetched either; McTavish’s husband is the owner of Rocky Top Tavern near Regis University and had found success at the popular neighborhood sports bar.

So when Galloway noticed a for sale sign in the former Audacity Lounge space on Wheat Ridge’s West 38th Ave. while out for a drive, the joke started inching towards reality.

“I knew [Tamara and her husband] had been thinking about expanding, so I sent them the listing and said, ‘Hey, I found your next location.’ We came over here to take a look at it and decided to run with it,” Galloway said.

Now after months of renovations — including a design overhaul spearheaded by McTavish — the space will open to the public this Saturday.

“Sarah and I were here many a nights kind of just deciding what we want to do … I’m just really proud that we were able to create this space, it’s like our second home. It’s been a lot of work but I think it’ll be worth it and hopefully people enjoy it as much as we enjoy it,” McTavish said.

Wolf + Wildflower’s interior is perhaps best described as contemporary Western. The wooden bar and tables, a Pendleton bench and a neon Tom Petty lyric on wildflowers help combine the chic and rustic under one theme.

The wine bar also seeks to become a slightly more feminine neighborhood watering hole, while still appealing to all types. In addition to the ownership at Wolf + Wildflower, the kitchen manager and bar manager are both women as well.

“We really kind of wanted to embrace the idea of women making something happen and also as working moms having a space for that,” McTavish said.

“The goal was really to make it a place we’d want to hang out,” Galloway added.

The pair advise men and others not to be deterred from visiting what they foresee as Wheat Ridge’s next great gathering space. An open floor plan with an extensive patio and shareable bites help to emphasize the community and conversation McTavish and Galloway hope to spur.

The drink menu also follows suit, with an eclectic array of wines and various beers for patrons, including several wines on tap from local Carboy Winery.

“We’re going for a lower price point at happy hour for people that want to come home on their way home from work all the way up to really pricey bottles for someone who wants to stay a while and get some education on that. We’re also doing a lot of natural, small vineyard options,” McTavish said.

Flights, rotating wines and the Carboy options on tap should provide a wine for all levels of interest. Several charcuterie options, as well as a brunch program on weekends, highlight the food menu.

Wolf + Wildflower’s addition to the area — a highly trafficked business corridor which Wheat Ridge has branded, ‘Ridge at 38’ — is the latest in a string of recent revitalizations. Rolling Smoke BBQ will open its fourth location just a few doors down from Wolf + Wildflower, and Wheat Ridge has plans to revamp the green space across the street — including the addition of an outdoor amphitheater.

Wolf + Wildflower, 7190 W 38th Ave., will be open Tuesday through Sundays and has happy hours from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.