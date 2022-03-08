Don't expect relief at the gas pumps any time soon, after President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the United States will ban all Russian oil imports.
It's yet another sanction on Russia's economy for their ongoing war on Ukraine, and Biden admitted that Americans will likely see a surge in gas prices because of it.
Denver drivers should expect a rush to the gas pumps, as consumers look to fill their tanks before prices spike even further.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, here are the best prices in the Denver metro area — based off data from GasBuddy, an open-source tool that updates prices from consumers regularly.
The following are prices per gallon for regular unleaded gas at various locations around the Denver metro area, and are subject to change.