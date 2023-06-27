Fireworks will light up the sky in and around the Denver metro area this Fourth of July, and there are plenty of ways to watch the displays.

There also plenty of ways to stay safe, particularly as fireworks companies experience a strong season for sales, experts said.

A safety mindset is important because, despite the fact the area has seen the some of the wettest June and May months on record, fireworks still present a fire danger hazard and risk of injury if not used properly, experts warned on Tuesday.

Indeed, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control partnered with the Consumer Fireworks Safety Association and TNT Fireworks, Olde Glory Fireworks, and Davey Jones Fireworks to educate the public on the importance of properly handling and disposing of fireworks.

The organizations are calling this partnership, along with participation from the community, the "Fireworks Bucket Brigade."

Only legal fireworks should be purchased, experts say

The use of illegal or homemade fireworks can result in serious injuries and death as well as unintended fires and property damage, fire officials and experts said.

Legal consumer fireworks can be purchased from a licensed store, stand or tent and typically have brightly colored labels with the manufacturer's name, directions and warnings, they noted.

Specific laws govern fireworks use, so people should check their local laws to avoid unintentionally breaking any, they added.

Meanwhile, local police begged residents not to call 911 for suspected illegal fireworks use and to instead use the police websites and other non-emergency reporting lines provided by each department.

Legal fireworks have at least one of the following characteristics meant to keep Coloradans safe: Ground-based fireworks with less than 50 mg of powder, aerial fireworks with less than 130 mg of powder or fuses that burn for longer than three seconds and less than nine.

Legal fireworks have the U.S. DOT designation "DOT Consumer Fireworks 1.4G."

Safely dispose of fireworks

After a fireworks display, experts urge people to bathe their fireworks to cool them off.

This can be done by allowing the devices to sit untouched for an hour, while they stop burning and then dunking them in water overnight, even if the fireworks didn't go off.

Sometimes, the "duds" can go off late and cause fire or injury, experts said.

The soaked fireworks should then be placed in trash bags, zip lock bags or plastic wrap so they don't dry out.

TNT Fireworks spokesperson James Fuller said the increase in rain and decrease in fire danger means strong sales.

"This year, we are expecting to see a good solid sales season in Colorado, especially when compared to last year because we had such a significant threat from wildfire and had some active wildfires during the season," Fuller said.

Seeing higher sales is TNT's reason for launching its national safety campaign to educate people on using fireworks safely and responsibly, Fuller said.

Jurassic Fireworks CEO Pete Elliott also said sales at their Colorado locations have been good.

"I'm really impressed with the sales this year, being what the economy is and all," Elliott said. "Honestly, the rain has been impacting our sales. People have been excited and business is actually up."

Jurassic Fireworks also has a warehouse in Cheyenne, Wyoming, just north of the Colorado state line. In Wyoming, where the laws are different, Jurassic is allowed to sell roman candles, pop bottle rockets and artillery shells that are illegal in Colorado.

He knows full well many Colorado residents drive up to Wyoming to buy those fireworks, but he equates it to adults deciding as adults.

"Sparklers cause a lot of injuries, and fountains can fall over," he said of the legal fireworks sold throughout the state. "They know our fireworks aren't legal in Colorado. Adults will know."

Education is key to a good time

Elliott's dad started the business in Colorado in 1965, and he watched for years as Colorado residents drove up north, so they finally opened a warehouse in Wyoming in 2019.

"Fireworks can be abused like many things people can be reckless with, like alcohol or someone huffing paint cans," he said. "People will be people — you can't stop that. The best thing we can do is keep educating people and just let them have a great time."

Despite heavy rainfall across Colorado this season, TNT's Fuller warned people that every location has different temperatures and conditions and that it's important to pay attention to a location before using fireworks.

Most importantly, Fuller urged people to check the restrictions and ordinances in an area to avoid unknowingly violating laws.

"You can have a great firework display on the Fourth of July in Colorado this year because we have seen better temperatures and more moisture," Fuller said. "But it doesn't eliminate the responsibility that consumers have to take simple precautions."

While there are precautions to take with aerial fireworks, there are also alternatives that come with less risk, such as what Fuller called "safe and sane" fireworks — or those that do not leave the ground with a propellant.

"If you're in an area that is drier than normal, you might want to avoid using aerial fireworks this year," Fuller said. "Safe and sane fireworks are far less likely to create any scenario where you have exposure to a fire risk."

TNT gave additional tips for ensuring their celebrations are legal, safe and responsible.

Check the laws in the local area about fireworks to avoid violating the law

Be selective when choosing a location. Pick a dry, flat surface, such as concrete, dirt or pavement, away from structures, vegetation and debris

Soak fireworks in a metal bucket of water overnight after the display before disposing of them

Never give fireworks to children and only handle them while sober

Keep a working hose or other water source nearby in case of emergencies

Never shoot fireworks from a metal or glass container

Keep spectators at a safe distance

Never place any part of the body directly over a firework, even when lighting

Never approach or try to re-ignite a firework that doesn't light the first time

Light one firework at a time

"There's been a lot of stress in the world lately," Elliott said. "People are excited, frankly, to get with their families and blow stuff up. People are ready to bust loose a bit this year."

Experts said the best fireworks safety tip is to simply leave it to the pros — and simply watch their work.

Where to watch

Here's where people can watch professional firework displays in the metro Denver area this July Fourth season.

Saturday, July 1

Colorado Rockies post-game fireworks – After the Rockies play the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, a fireworks display will follow. Game begins at 7:10 p.m.

Glendale Fireworks Display: Infinity Park Stadium, 950 S. Birch St., will host a fireworks display at 9:40 p.m. Saturday

Lafayette: The Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will put on a fireworks display and other Fourth of July fun at Waneka Lake, 1600 Caria Drive.

Monday, July 3

Elitch Gardens: A fireworks show will begin at the park's closing at 9 p.m.

Civic Center Park: On Independence Eve, there will be live music, fireworks, local artists, and food trucks in the park from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. The fireworks go off between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Erie Fireworks Show: Fourth of July events will end with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. in Erie Community Park, 450 Powers St.

Clement Park: Events will be followed with a 9:30 p.m. fireworks display at the "Red, White and You" event at 7306 W. Bowles Ave. in Littleton.

Lakewood Big Belmar Bash: From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be live music, kids activities and food vendors along South Teller Street and in the Belmar Plaza. A drone light show will start at 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Arvada: From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. A fireworks display will happen at the Stenger Soccer Complex at 11200 W. 58th Ave.

Aurora: Fireworks will take place at the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy at 9:30 p.m., following musical performances and food trucks.

4th Fest at Commerce City and Colorado Rapids Block Party: The "Largest Public Fireworks Show in the State of Colorado" will happen after the Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers game. There will be festivities in and around Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Broomfield: The "Great American Picnic and Fireworks" will have food vendors, a beer garden and inflatables starting at 5 p.m. at Broomfield County Commons Park at 13200 Sheridan Blvd. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.

Boulder: Folsom Field at 2400 Colorado Ave. will have live music and concessions before its first night sky drone show in place of traditional fireworks at around 9:35 p.m.

Brighton: There will be live entertainment and food trucks starting at 5 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at Carmichael Park at 650 E. Southern St.

Golden: At 9:30 p.m., there will be a fireworks display, best viewed from Lions Park at 1300 10th St. or in the ballfields along 10th Street. There will also be a community celebration beforehand.

City Editor Dennis Huspeni contributed to this article.