The Turkish-American Cultural Society of Colorado is doing all it can to help, including soliciting donations to send to Turkey after the earthquake along the southern side of Turkey and the northern side of Syria.

The epicenter was near Gaziantep, a major city in Turkey, and caused buildings to collapse in a “pancake” form, where the top floor layers onto the ones below, according to the Associated Press. Currently, the confirmed death toll is approaching 12,000, according to reporting from AP. Temperatures have dropped to 6 degrees Celsius (21 Fahrenheit) at times in this zone, so donations like blankets, jackets and other sources of warmth are necessary, according to Nese Sahin, local small business owner and active member of the Turkish-American Cultural Society of Colorado.

Sahin, who was the marketing director for the Turkish-American Cultural Society of Colorado for two years, said the organization is in communication with the Turkish consulate in Los Angeles. Donation drop-off locations have been organized from Vail to Colorado Springs, Sahin said.

Monetary donations are also being accepted, and preferred, since it may take some time to get physical supplies to those in need. Sahin said they expect survivors will need medical care, shelter and mental healthcare. Schools will also be in need of monetary support.

“Where the earthquake happened, it’s very cold, very similar to Colorado,” Sahin said. “So we’re collecting some jackets, coats, winter shoes, hygiene products, some emergency medication.”

In addition to these supplies, Sahin said they are also going to need donations of body bags and medical equipment. Their organization is working with hospitals and medical centers to get these types of donations. Some hotels are offering to donate blankets and other items as well.

“We will be bringing everything together and making sure that they are clean, individually packaged and boxed and sent to Los Angeles from there,” Sahin said.

Turkish Airlines volunteers will be taking the donated items to those in need.

Sahin was born and raised in Turkey. She met her husband there and moved to the United States two years later to attend college at the University of Colorado Denver. While they’ve been here for over two decades, they still have family and friends in Turkey.

“The first time when you hear the news you’re like ‘Oh my god I hope my family is okay’ but as soon as you start seeing the magnitude of the impact, you cannot be even happy for your own family because you see how many lives were devastated and how many families were in pain losing their loved ones,” Sahin said. “It’s still emotionally very hard for me because I still have a lot of ties — I don’t have any family here, all of my family is in Turkey.”

Donation sites:

Monetary donations: https://donate.tpfund.org/team/480036

Donate directly to Sahin’s office here: Nese Sahin State Farm Agency, 7979 E. Tufts Ave., Suite 217, Denver. Neşe Şahin at 303-598-5935 (From 9 a.m.—7 p.m.).

Fort Collins: Ceren Buegel, 2708 Rawahs Way, Fort Collins, 80526.

Colorado Springs: 877 Altamont Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, 80921; Hakan Karan at 719-330-0100 or Laura Karan at 719-930-0886.

Colorado Springs: 312 West Cheyenne Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906; Öznur Tuna-Miller at 719-291-2353.

DENVER: Istanbul Cafe, 850 S Monaco Pkwy, Unit 9, Denver, 80224.

DENVER: CC Framer, 2422 East 6th Ave., Denver, 80206; Erol Elmas at (303) 322-8334 (From 9 a.m.—7 p.m.)

AURORA: Happy Ladybug Early Learning, 2005 Willow St., Denver 80238.

GOLDEN: CSM Petroleum Engineering Department, PE Administration Office, Room #206, 1600 Arapahoe St., Golden. For after-hours (after 5 pm), please call Tugce Calisgan at (303) 801-7035 .

GOLDEN: Adventure In Colors 1800 Jackson Street, #214, Golden 80401, Meltem Kuran at 720-341-8748.

THORNTON; 10060 Quivas St., Thornton, 80260; Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday (all day); Burcu Dağlı 817-308-6018.

PARKER; 9628 Keystone Trail, Parker, 80134, until 9 p.m.; Doğa Baysal at 713-498-9772.

VAIL: 8 Snow Goose Eagle; Arzu Başyildiz at 970-390-2643.