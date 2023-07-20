Earlier this summer, the Denver Broncos announced that they will now be requiring tickets for fans wishing to attend this year’s training camp. The decision puzzled and frustrated many of the orange and blue faithful, but the underlying reason behind it is one of safety, according to South Metro Fire Rescue and representatives of Arapahoe County.

“Many years ago when that site was designed, it was designed to hold 3,000 spectators in that area, and limited to 3,000, only to make sure that everybody is safe if they have to exit in the event of an emergency," Eric Hurst, public information officer with South Metro Fire Rescue said in a statement to CBS News.

South Metro Fire Rescue was initially alerted to the potential safety risk last season, when a tweet announced a training camp attendance of more than 7,000 spectators.

An anonymous user on the platform alerted the risks.

"We take all of the concerns that are voiced to the fire department seriously. And in this case, it did reveal that there was an occupancy issue," said Eric Hurst.

In a statement to ESPN, Arapahoe County spokesman Anders Nelson said that the architects' blueprints submitted during the 2013 building permit process for the fieldhouse indicated a capacity of 3,200 for the entire area surrounding it. This figure encompassed not only the fans' seating area on the hillside during practices but also a plaza adjacent to the Broncos fieldhouse. The capacity count considered team staff, players, support personnel, as well as the fans.

“That capacity doesn’t change unless there are modifications made to the site," Nelson said. “No modifications were made. So, if the Broncos wanted to increase the capacity, they would have to make modifications to the property.’’

The Walton-Penner ownership group has expressed publicly the intent to improve infrastructure around the team since acquiring the Broncos, including a league approved $100 million of additions to Empower Field, but no plans have currently been made public to increase fan capacity at the Dove Valley facility.