One person is dead after a small plane crashed in Boulder County on Sunday.
The crash sparked a wildfire that burned at least a quarter of an acre in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive near the towns of Gold Hill and Ward, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities issued an evacuation order shortly after 11:30 a.m. for residents who live near the wildfire, but they lifted the order about a half hour later.
A report of a downed plane came in at 9:41 a.m., Boulder County sheriff's Cmdr. Vinnie Montez said.
The coroner will release the name of the person who died in the crash after that person's family has been notified.
The National Transportation Security Board and Federal Aviation Administration were investigating the crash.