All evacuation orders related to the Kruger Rock fire near Estes Park were lifted Friday afternoon after it only grew an acre overnight and is 60% contained, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
The wildfire had burned 147 acres as of Friday morning, the agency said. The fire ignited Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. after high winds knocked a tree into a power line, according to the sheriff's office.
The fire spread quickly in the first 24 hours but has only gained 2 acres since Wednesday.
More than 200 firefighters were battling the blaze as of Friday morning, officials said.
Officials said firefighting efforts could be hindered on Friday as wind gusts are expected to reach up 45 mph between noon and 6 p.m.
Firefighters will focus their efforts on the north and east sides of the blaze. In areas where it's safe to do so, firefighters will be mopping up around the fire's edge, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Mop-up involves mixing hot embers with dirt to remove the heat.
Aerial support will be used if weather conditions allow. On Tuesday, Marc Thor Olson was killed while flying a single-engine air tanker after it crashed on the south end of Hermit Park just before 6:30 p.m.
The final mandatory evacuation orders for the fire were lifted Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.
On Wednesday, fire officials downgraded evacuations from mandatory to voluntary for the area south and east of Fish Creek Road and Little Valley Drive. Those in voluntary evacuation areas should be prepared for mandatory evacuations if the fire behavior changes.