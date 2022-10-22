Tinderbox conditions have set the stage for a number of brush fires on the Front Range and Eastern Plains, with evacuations ordered for a number of homes.
Residents near Pikes Peak International Speedway were ordered to evacuate at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Those evacuation orders were lifted just after 5 p.m.
The fire, which was named the Sweetwater Fire, was first reported just after 12:30 p.m. It was burning west of Interstate 25 between Fountain and Wigwam.
During a news conference, a spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a witness reported two people were shooting firearms at a gun range which sparked the fire. The two people drove off before law enforcement arrived, but the sheriff's office said they had the vehicle's plates.
Hanover Fire Chief Carl Tatum said the fire was around 50 acres when his crews arrived. He said gusty winds pushed the fire's quick spread.
Tatum said there were more than 100 fire personnel fighting the fire, and protecting homes and structures. He said a few fire crews would remain throughout the night to put out hot spots.
As of 5 p.m., the fire was estimated to be 346 acres.
The sheriff's office said they are unsure, as of now, if the two people who were firing guns would face any charges.
Earlier Saturday morning, a wildfire sparked on Mount Muscoco in Colorado Springs, forcing closures at North Cheyenne Canyon Park and Helen Hunt Falls.
The blaze, dubbed the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at around 6 a.m., according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
"Firefighters have hiked into the area. Estimating the fire is less than one acre but in steep and rocky terrain. Helicopter should be on scene within 15 minutes to do water bucket drops to assist crews with putting the fire out," the department said in a tweet at 9:24 a.m. on Saturday.
At the time of publication, no evacuations had been ordered.
Earlier this week, a grass fire that started north of Boulder near Lake Ridge Trail Thursday, grew to 20 acres as of 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was 100% contained Thursday. An evacuation warning was issued for the Lakeridge Trail and Nelson Road areas, but no structures have burned.
Multiple Red Flag Warnings have been issued across the state by the National Weather Service (NWS), ahead of dry and windy conditions expected in some areas. The Front Range Foothills and portions of the Northeast Plains are included in the warning.
"A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," the service said.
NWS said Saturday that Red Flag Warnings will continue Sunday morning until relief comes in the afternoon with a 30% chance of showers. Meanwhile the forecast for the mountains on Sunday calls for snow.
