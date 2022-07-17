Red feather lakes map evac

A fire in Red Feather Lakes prompted a mandatory evacuation for those in the area of County Road 179 (also referred to as County Road 67J or Prairie Divide Road) on the west, Pipsissawa Lane on the east, County Road 74E on the south, and approximately 1/4 mile north of Lone Pine Court, officials with the Larimer Sheriff's office said.

 Courtesy of NOCO ALERTS

All evacuations have been lifted following a wildfire in Red Feather Lakes, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced around 9 p.m. on Twitter that all evacuations for the fire burning in Red Feather Lakes on Lone Pine Court had been lifted. Fire officials have contained the fire to two structures.

Ramona Drive from Red Feather Circle to Lone Pine Court is closed to all vehicles, officials said, adding residents who live on Ramona Drive must enter the area on foot to get back to their homes. 

The evacuation site, Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 West County Road, is now closed. 

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, there are no reports of injuries.

