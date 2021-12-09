A father and son whose homes were destroyed in the recent Miners Candle fire are asking for the public’s help in rebuilding their lives.

The wildfire broke out Sunday, burning 15 acres west of Idaho Springs before it was extinguished on Tuesday, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office. The blaze destroyed two houses and four outbuildings.

Those structures belonged to Jessie Speed, 45, and Michael Speed, 73. In addition to their homes, the two men lost all of their work tools in the fire, their neighbor Krista Cobb said.

“Michael's and Jessie’s livelihood depends on their tools,” said Cobb, who is organizing the fundraiser. “We are asking for prayers and monetary donations to rebuild their homes, restore their livelihood as well as support Michael while sheltering.”

The GoFundMe has a goal of $300,000 to rebuild the two men's homes. As of Thursday morning, nearly $600 had been raised.

Cobb said they are also accepting donations of tools, clothing, food, construction supplies, household items, furniture, storage space and food for Michael's two dogs.

According to deputies, the fire began at one of the men’s homes in the 700 block of Miners Candle, quickly spreading to the other house. Officials have yet to determine what caused the fire.

Around two dozen homes were evacuated due to the fire. No one was injured, deputies said.